World Gold Council
Gold demand falls as central bank buying momentum eases
Huge sales by Central Bank of Turkey drove the decline
01 August 2023 - 18:21
Gold demand declined slightly in the second quarter as central banks, led by Turkey, slowed down their purchases after a buying spree in the first quarter, which pushed gold prices to near record highs.
The demand for the bullion declined 2% to 921 tonnes in the three months to end-June year on year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday in its latest gold demand trends report. The 2% drop excludes the over-the-counter sales...
