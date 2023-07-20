Mining’s got a talent problem
Mining is central to modern life, but young people are shunning the sector
A report by Canada’s Mining Industry Human Resources Council in 2020 found that 70% of 15- to 30-year-olds would “probably or definitely not consider” working in mining. Asked about jobs in hi-tech, they were far less disaffected: only a third said they weren’t interested.
These views will hurt the sector financially. Two-thirds of mining bosses in PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey said a skills shortage would “heavily” diminish sector profits in 10 years. “The talent shortage is becoming a nearly existential challenge,” the auditing firm said in another report, Mine 2023 (https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/energy-utilities-resources/publications/mine.html), in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now