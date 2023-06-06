Under-pressure dollar keeps gold steady

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Bengaluru —Gold prices steadied in a tight range on Tuesday as optimism that the US central bank will not hike interest rates in June kept the dollar under pressure.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,960.89/oz by 2.39am GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,976.80/oz.
The dollar index eased 0.1%, making gold a more favourable bet among overseas investors. The yield on 10-year treasuries also retreated after weaker US services sector data on Monday.
“The Fed's data-dependent stance will mean that rate expectations may continue to see huge swings due to its higher sensitivity to incoming economic data, with a key look-ahead being the US May CPI report next week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the US services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low, which could aid the Fed's fight against inflation.
Lower interest rates tend to lift gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the nonyielding asset.
“The constantly-shifting narrative around how high the terminal rate will have to be and the timeline for rate cuts could challenge gold prices’ upside for now, until greater clarity is presented on that front,” Jun Rong said.
Traders have priced in an 76% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.15% to 939.56 tonnes on Monday from 938.11 tonnes on Friday.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.5632/oz, platinum steadied at $1,030.64/oz, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,418.24/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Under-pressure dollar keeps gold steady
Lower interest rates tend to lift gold as it cuts the opportunity cost of holding the nonyielding asset
Bengaluru —Gold prices steadied in a tight range on Tuesday as optimism that the US central bank will not hike interest rates in June kept the dollar under pressure.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,960.89/oz by 2.39am GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,976.80/oz.
The dollar index eased 0.1%, making gold a more favourable bet among overseas investors. The yield on 10-year treasuries also retreated after weaker US services sector data on Monday.
“The Fed's data-dependent stance will mean that rate expectations may continue to see huge swings due to its higher sensitivity to incoming economic data, with a key look-ahead being the US May CPI report next week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
A survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the US services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low, which could aid the Fed's fight against inflation.
WATCH: Market Report
Lower interest rates tend to lift gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the nonyielding asset.
“The constantly-shifting narrative around how high the terminal rate will have to be and the timeline for rate cuts could challenge gold prices’ upside for now, until greater clarity is presented on that front,” Jun Rong said.
Traders have priced in an 76% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.15% to 939.56 tonnes on Monday from 938.11 tonnes on Friday.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.5632/oz, platinum steadied at $1,030.64/oz, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,418.24/oz.
Reuters
Charles Dickens has two Equus awards in his sights
Gold Fields signs its first sustainability-linked loan
Gold inches down on firmer dollar despite forecasts of Fed pause
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold inches down on firmer dollar despite forecasts of Fed pause
Gold Fields signs its first sustainability-linked loan
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd in July
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.