Companies / Mining

Gold Fields signs its first sustainability-linked loan

Banks lay down stringent conditions in granting R23bn credit facility

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 23:21 Andries Mahlangu

A group of 16 international banks that include ING Bank and MUFG Bank have put forward stringent conditions to Gold Fields in granting it a R23bn credit facility, including improving its gender representation and reducing its emissions.

The $1.2bn five-year loan is Gold Fields’ first sustainability loan in its history...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.