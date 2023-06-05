The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks
Power utility’s sales are likely to decline 2% a year, says Fitch
Ramokgopa says R30bn available for diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines this financial year will not be enough
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Banks lay down stringent conditions in granting R23bn credit facility
At least 345 companies have annual revenues of more than $1bn and roughly 40% of these companies are headquartered in SA
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip
In this extract from her book, Bullet in the Heart, Beverley Roos-Muller writes about a 'forgotten' war still painfully present
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
