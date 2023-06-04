Markets

Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd in July

04 June 2023 - 23:06 Maha El Dahan and Alex Lawler
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud arrives for an Opec meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 4 2023. Picture: LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud arrives for an Opec meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 4 2023. Picture: LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS

Vienna — Saudi Arabia will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader Opec+ deal among oil cartel member states to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the country’s output would drop to 9-million barrels per day (bpd) in July from about 10-million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years.

“This is a Saudi lollipop,” Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz told a news conference. “We wanted to ice the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don’t want people to try to predict what we do... This market needs stabilisation.”

Opec+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps about 40% of the world’s crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.

A surprise decision to cut supply in April briefly sent international benchmark Brent crude about $9 higher, but prices have since retreated under pressure from concerns about the weakness of the global economy and its impact on demand.

On Friday, Brent ended trade for the week at $76.

Saudi Arabia is the only member of Opec+ with sufficient spare capacity and storage to be able to easily reduce and increase output.

It was able to respond rapidly to excess supply that weakened the market in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 when the group of producers implemented record output cuts.

Opec+ has in place cuts of 3.66-million bpd, amounting to 3.6% of global demand, including 2-million bpd agreed last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66-million bpd agreed in April.

Those cuts were valid until the end of 2023 and on Sunday Opec+, in a broader deal on output policy agreed after seven hours of talks, said it would extend them until the end of 2024.

Russia support

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Western states have accused Opec of manipulating oil prices and undermining the global economy through high energy costs. The West has also accused Opec of siding with Russia.

In response, Opec insiders have said the West’s money-printing over the past decade has driven inflation and forced oil-producing nations to act to maintain the value of their main export.

Analysts said Sunday’s Opec+ decision sent a clear signal the group was willing to support prices and attempt to thwart speculators.

“It is a clear signal to the market that Opec+ is willing to put and defend a price floor,” Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects think-tank, said.

Veteran Opec watcher and founder of Black Gold Investors Gary Ross said: “The Saudis have made good on their threats to speculators and they clearly want higher oil prices.”

As the market stayed closed on Sunday, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo predicted a strong start when it reopens on Monday.

In addition to extending the existing Opec+ cuts of 3.66-million bpd, the group also agreed on Sunday to reduce overall production targets from January 2024 by a further 1.4-million bpd versus current targets to a combined of 40.46-million bpd.

However, many of these reductions will not be real as the group lowered the targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola to bring them into line with actual current production levels.

By contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was allowed to raise output targets by about 200,000 bpd to 3.22-million bpd.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stage 6 load-shedding routs SA-orientated JSE ...
Markets
2.
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd ...
Markets
3.
Gold inches down on firmer dollar despite ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer on improved ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares extend rally on hopes of Fed rate ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices climb as focus shifts to Opec meeting

Markets

Falling US stockpiles and Saudi warning boost oil

Markets

Bullish oil prices rise $1 after Saudi threat to short-sellers

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.