Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd in July

Saudi Arabia will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated, one analyst says
The alliance’s framework could be pressured as businesses may be forced to choose sides in the rivalry between China and the US
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
Crew, a former US military intelligence officer, has been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply since 2020
The decline in May, the third consecutive one, was among the steepest since July 2021
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
Vienna — Saudi Arabia will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader Opec+ deal among oil cartel member states to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices.
Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the country’s output would drop to 9-million barrels per day (bpd) in July from about 10-million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years.
“This is a Saudi lollipop,” Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz told a news conference. “We wanted to ice the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don’t want people to try to predict what we do... This market needs stabilisation.”
Opec+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps about 40% of the world’s crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.
A surprise decision to cut supply in April briefly sent international benchmark Brent crude about $9 higher, but prices have since retreated under pressure from concerns about the weakness of the global economy and its impact on demand.
On Friday, Brent ended trade for the week at $76.
Saudi Arabia is the only member of Opec+ with sufficient spare capacity and storage to be able to easily reduce and increase output.
It was able to respond rapidly to excess supply that weakened the market in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 when the group of producers implemented record output cuts.
Opec+ has in place cuts of 3.66-million bpd, amounting to 3.6% of global demand, including 2-million bpd agreed last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66-million bpd agreed in April.
Those cuts were valid until the end of 2023 and on Sunday Opec+, in a broader deal on output policy agreed after seven hours of talks, said it would extend them until the end of 2024.
Russia support
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Western states have accused Opec of manipulating oil prices and undermining the global economy through high energy costs. The West has also accused Opec of siding with Russia.
In response, Opec insiders have said the West’s money-printing over the past decade has driven inflation and forced oil-producing nations to act to maintain the value of their main export.
Analysts said Sunday’s Opec+ decision sent a clear signal the group was willing to support prices and attempt to thwart speculators.
“It is a clear signal to the market that Opec+ is willing to put and defend a price floor,” Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects think-tank, said.
Veteran Opec watcher and founder of Black Gold Investors Gary Ross said: “The Saudis have made good on their threats to speculators and they clearly want higher oil prices.”
As the market stayed closed on Sunday, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo predicted a strong start when it reopens on Monday.
In addition to extending the existing Opec+ cuts of 3.66-million bpd, the group also agreed on Sunday to reduce overall production targets from January 2024 by a further 1.4-million bpd versus current targets to a combined of 40.46-million bpd.
However, many of these reductions will not be real as the group lowered the targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola to bring them into line with actual current production levels.
By contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was allowed to raise output targets by about 200,000 bpd to 3.22-million bpd.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd in July
Vienna — Saudi Arabia will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader Opec+ deal among oil cartel member states to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices.
Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the country’s output would drop to 9-million barrels per day (bpd) in July from about 10-million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years.
“This is a Saudi lollipop,” Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz told a news conference. “We wanted to ice the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don’t want people to try to predict what we do... This market needs stabilisation.”
Opec+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps about 40% of the world’s crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.
A surprise decision to cut supply in April briefly sent international benchmark Brent crude about $9 higher, but prices have since retreated under pressure from concerns about the weakness of the global economy and its impact on demand.
On Friday, Brent ended trade for the week at $76.
Saudi Arabia is the only member of Opec+ with sufficient spare capacity and storage to be able to easily reduce and increase output.
It was able to respond rapidly to excess supply that weakened the market in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 when the group of producers implemented record output cuts.
Opec+ has in place cuts of 3.66-million bpd, amounting to 3.6% of global demand, including 2-million bpd agreed last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66-million bpd agreed in April.
Those cuts were valid until the end of 2023 and on Sunday Opec+, in a broader deal on output policy agreed after seven hours of talks, said it would extend them until the end of 2024.
Russia support
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Western states have accused Opec of manipulating oil prices and undermining the global economy through high energy costs. The West has also accused Opec of siding with Russia.
In response, Opec insiders have said the West’s money-printing over the past decade has driven inflation and forced oil-producing nations to act to maintain the value of their main export.
Analysts said Sunday’s Opec+ decision sent a clear signal the group was willing to support prices and attempt to thwart speculators.
“It is a clear signal to the market that Opec+ is willing to put and defend a price floor,” Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects think-tank, said.
Veteran Opec watcher and founder of Black Gold Investors Gary Ross said: “The Saudis have made good on their threats to speculators and they clearly want higher oil prices.”
As the market stayed closed on Sunday, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo predicted a strong start when it reopens on Monday.
In addition to extending the existing Opec+ cuts of 3.66-million bpd, the group also agreed on Sunday to reduce overall production targets from January 2024 by a further 1.4-million bpd versus current targets to a combined of 40.46-million bpd.
However, many of these reductions will not be real as the group lowered the targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola to bring them into line with actual current production levels.
By contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was allowed to raise output targets by about 200,000 bpd to 3.22-million bpd.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices climb as focus shifts to Opec meeting
Falling US stockpiles and Saudi warning boost oil
Bullish oil prices rise $1 after Saudi threat to short-sellers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.