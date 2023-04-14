Gold rally continues on softer dollar

Annually, the March US PPI rose 2.7% from a year ago
The IMF outlook for global growth could turn out to be even worse, amplifying our already formidable challenges
Bheki Nxumalo worked as a station manager at Grootvlei and Matimba, and as GM at Kusile
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Client FGEN calls in more than R500m in guarantees following project delays in the Philippines
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Jack Teixeira in custody after documents were posted on social media sites
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
A YouTube show getting the rich and famous to run the ‘wings of death’ gauntlet keeps you glued to the screen
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday, set for a second consecutive weekly gain, as the US dollar tumbled and recent economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,044.09/oz by 3.55am GMT, hovering near a one-year high reached on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,059.40.
The dollar index slid to a one-year low, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
“The appetite to sell the US dollar in the wake of soft inflation data, lower yields and calls for a lower terminal Fed rate have been a huge driver for gold,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Data this week showed the US producer price index in March dropped the most since April 2020, while the consumer price index rose less than expected.
Moreover, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, signalling labour market conditions were loosening as higher borrowing costs dampened demand in the economy.
These readings, along with fears of a mild recession, have helped bullion gain about 1.8% so far this week.
The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 66.8% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, with rate cuts seen in the back half of the year.
“All eyes will be on US retail sales, consumer sentiment and inflation expectations today,” said Simpson, adding gold could head towards its all-time high, should the data come in soft enough.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
“Silver prices moved in tandem with gold,” ANZ said in a note.
Spot silver climbed 1% to $26.04/oz, hitting a one-year peak, while platinum gained 0.8% at $1,055.14. Both metals were bound for a fifth straight weekly gain.
Palladium added 0.6% at $1,508.57/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold rally continues on softer dollar
Spot gold hovers near one-year high as data shows Federal Reserve is nearing end of its rate-hike cycle
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday, set for a second consecutive weekly gain, as the US dollar tumbled and recent economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,044.09/oz by 3.55am GMT, hovering near a one-year high reached on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,059.40.
The dollar index slid to a one-year low, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
“The appetite to sell the US dollar in the wake of soft inflation data, lower yields and calls for a lower terminal Fed rate have been a huge driver for gold,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Data this week showed the US producer price index in March dropped the most since April 2020, while the consumer price index rose less than expected.
Moreover, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, signalling labour market conditions were loosening as higher borrowing costs dampened demand in the economy.
These readings, along with fears of a mild recession, have helped bullion gain about 1.8% so far this week.
The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 66.8% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, with rate cuts seen in the back half of the year.
“All eyes will be on US retail sales, consumer sentiment and inflation expectations today,” said Simpson, adding gold could head towards its all-time high, should the data come in soft enough.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
“Silver prices moved in tandem with gold,” ANZ said in a note.
Spot silver climbed 1% to $26.04/oz, hitting a one-year peak, while platinum gained 0.8% at $1,055.14. Both metals were bound for a fifth straight weekly gain.
Palladium added 0.6% at $1,508.57/oz.
Reuters
Gold lifts as investors await US inflation data
Gold firms as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data
Gold gives up one-year high on firmer dollar before US payrolls data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold stocks surge as US inflation eases further
European markets soar ahead of crucial US inflation data
Gold slips as US jobs data raises Fed rate hike expectations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.