Gold rally continues on softer dollar

Spot gold hovers near one-year high as data shows Federal Reserve is nearing end of its rate-hike cycle

14 April 2023 - 07:38 Kavya Guduru
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday, set for a second consecutive weekly gain, as the US dollar tumbled and recent economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,044.09/oz by 3.55am GMT, hovering near a one-year high reached on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,059.40.

The dollar index slid to a one-year low, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“The appetite to sell the US dollar in the wake of soft inflation data, lower yields and calls for a lower terminal Fed rate have been a huge driver for gold,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Data this week showed the US producer price index in March dropped the most since April 2020, while the consumer price index rose less than expected.

Moreover, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, signalling labour market conditions were loosening as higher borrowing costs dampened demand in the economy.

These readings, along with fears of a mild recession, have helped bullion gain about 1.8% so far this week.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 66.8% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, with rate cuts seen in the back half of the year.

“All eyes will be on US retail sales, consumer sentiment and inflation expectations today,” said Simpson, adding gold could head towards its all-time high, should the data come in soft enough.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“Silver prices moved in tandem with gold,” ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver climbed 1% to $26.04/oz, hitting a one-year peak, while platinum gained 0.8% at $1,055.14. Both metals were bound for a fifth straight weekly gain.

Palladium added 0.6% at $1,508.57/oz.

Reuters

Gold lifts as investors await US inflation data

A weaker dollar and returning investment flows have been holding gold prices, ANZ said in a note
2 days ago

Gold firms as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Investors await insights on interest rates and banking sector turmoil from the Fed’s latest policy meeting, while keeping and eye on the ECB’s stance ...
1 day ago

Gold gives up one-year high on firmer dollar before US payrolls data

The market is due for a technical correction as the rally was sharp, analyst says
1 week ago
