Gold stocks surge as US inflation eases further

12 April 2023 - 20:39 Andries Mahlangu

Gold miners extended their recent run on the JSE on Wednesday. Gold Fields hit a new high after data showed US headline inflation had softened again, boosting the price of the metal and its outlook.

Gold Fields’ share price rose as much as 3% before pulling back to close just 0.43% higher at R274.75. In the past month, its market value surged by R88.9bn to R245bn...

