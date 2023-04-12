Gold lifts as investors await US inflation data

Investors’ attention is firmly on the March inflation report due later on Wednesday
Social and political tension could explode the US
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni says the party will submit a motion of no confidence in Thapelo Amad‚ labelling him a ‘puppet mayor’
Spate of CEO and CFO departures lays bare tension between executives and boards
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
Packed with top-tier features and the optional Black Performance Package, the hot hatch is set to impress with a 235kW engine and a customisable range of options
Bengaluru —Gold prices gained on Wednesday as investors keenly await key US inflation data for signs of how close interest rates are to peaking.
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,016.92/oz, as of 4am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,032.40/oz.
All eyes are on the US consumer price index (CPI) data, due at 12.30pm GMT, for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path.
Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Gold could continue to drift higher “as early birds place their bets on a soft inflation report,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
“A soft inflation print could send gold prices above $2,032 to mark a fresh YTD high, given the inverted yield curve, talks of soft growth and rise of geopolitical tensions across parts of Asia.”
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he feels the Fed may soon be done raising rates, while New York Fed President John Williams said the Fed's policy path will depend on incoming data.
The CME FedWatch tool shows markets pricing in a 69.8% chance of a 25 basis-points hike in May, following a strong US employment report last week.
Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said the central bank should be cautious about raising rates in the face of recent banking stress. Bullion had broken above $2,000 after the sudden collapse of two US regional lenders in March.
A weaker dollar and returning investment flows have been holding [gold] prices, ANZ said in a note.
Spot silver climbed 1.1% to $25.34/oz, platinum added 0.8% at $1,002.26/oz and palladium gained 1.1% to $1,461.77/oz.
“There’s plenty of corporate and bigger picture precious stories being dissected from US dollar dedollarisation, People’s Bank of China adding to gold reserves and M&A deals,” metals firm MKS PAMP said in a note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold lifts as investors await US inflation data
A weaker dollar and returning investment flows have been holding gold prices, ANZ said in a note
Image: Bloomberg
Bengaluru —Gold prices gained on Wednesday as investors keenly await key US inflation data for signs of how close interest rates are to peaking.
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,016.92/oz, as of 4am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,032.40/oz.
All eyes are on the US consumer price index (CPI) data, due at 12.30pm GMT, for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path.
Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Gold could continue to drift higher “as early birds place their bets on a soft inflation report,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
“A soft inflation print could send gold prices above $2,032 to mark a fresh YTD high, given the inverted yield curve, talks of soft growth and rise of geopolitical tensions across parts of Asia.”
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he feels the Fed may soon be done raising rates, while New York Fed President John Williams said the Fed's policy path will depend on incoming data.
The CME FedWatch tool shows markets pricing in a 69.8% chance of a 25 basis-points hike in May, following a strong US employment report last week.
Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said the central bank should be cautious about raising rates in the face of recent banking stress. Bullion had broken above $2,000 after the sudden collapse of two US regional lenders in March.
A weaker dollar and returning investment flows have been holding [gold] prices, ANZ said in a note.
Spot silver climbed 1.1% to $25.34/oz, platinum added 0.8% at $1,002.26/oz and palladium gained 1.1% to $1,461.77/oz.
“There’s plenty of corporate and bigger picture precious stories being dissected from US dollar dedollarisation, People’s Bank of China adding to gold reserves and M&A deals,” metals firm MKS PAMP said in a note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Upcoming decision on US interest rates weighs on Asian stocks
Oil treads water as market awaits key US inflation data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.