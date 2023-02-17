Asian shares slide as Fed signals more rate hikes

Both benchmarks are heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%
Friday, February 17 2023
‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The markets in which the private health insurer operates were affected by macroeconomic volatility and central bank rate hikes
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Haley’s only major opponent so far in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is former president Donald Trump
Noel Le Graet, 81, says in an apology they do not reflect his true thoughts on the football legend
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
Singapore — Asian equities slipped on Friday, while the dollar hovered around six-week highs as economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials revived fears that the US central bank will stick to its monetary tightening path.
Data from the US labour department overnight showed monthly producer prices accelerated in January, while a separate report from the agency showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
US stock indices ended Thursday sharply lower as the economic data from the week underscored a sticky inflation and an economy that remains relatively strong.
Tracking Wall Street, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.68% lower and was set for its third straight week of losses. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.47%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.55%.
China shares slipped 0.18% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.09%.
“No matter how you cut it, inflation was hot,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank. “The latest data supports the Fed view of needing to continue to raise rates and hold them there higher for longer.”
The market is now pricing US interest rates to peak at 5.28% in July and remain above 5% till the end of the year.
Two Fed officials said on Thursday the US central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month, and warned that additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation back to desired levels.
“The incoming data have not changed my view that we will need to bring the Fed funds rate above 5% and hold it there for some time,” Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said.
At its January 31 to February 1 policy meeting, the Fed opted to moderate the pace of rate hikes and lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to the 4.50%-4.75% range after a series of jumbo rate increases last year.
But since then economic data has pointed to a tight labour market and sticky inflation keeping the pressure on the central bank to remain on its tightening path.
“After the CPI [consumer price index] report this week brought back concerns on the pace at which inflation is cooling, January PPI [producer price index] also saw a hotter than expected print,” Saxo Markets strategists said.
They said both goods and services prices increased in January, raising doubts over the goods disinflation narrative and continues to support the thesis that services inflation is sticky.
The increasing expectations of the Fed hiking rates further has pushed US Treasury yields higher, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes up 3.7 basis points to 3.880%, highest since December 30.
The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 4.661%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose 0.182% to 104.30, a fresh six week high.
The euro was down 0.22% to $1.0650, its lowest since January 9, Sterling was last trading at $1.1965, down 0.23% on the day
The yen weakened 0.33% to 134.37/$ on the day, having touched a six-week low of 134.50 earlier in the session.
Elsewhere, US crude fell 0.36% to $78.21 per barrel and Brent was at $84.81, down 0.39% on the day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares slide as Fed signals more rate hikes
Dollar remains around six-week highs as economic data and sticky inflation keeps pressure on the central bank to remain on its tightening path
Singapore — Asian equities slipped on Friday, while the dollar hovered around six-week highs as economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials revived fears that the US central bank will stick to its monetary tightening path.
Data from the US labour department overnight showed monthly producer prices accelerated in January, while a separate report from the agency showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
US stock indices ended Thursday sharply lower as the economic data from the week underscored a sticky inflation and an economy that remains relatively strong.
Tracking Wall Street, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.68% lower and was set for its third straight week of losses. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.47%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.55%.
China shares slipped 0.18% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.09%.
“No matter how you cut it, inflation was hot,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank. “The latest data supports the Fed view of needing to continue to raise rates and hold them there higher for longer.”
The market is now pricing US interest rates to peak at 5.28% in July and remain above 5% till the end of the year.
Two Fed officials said on Thursday the US central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month, and warned that additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation back to desired levels.
“The incoming data have not changed my view that we will need to bring the Fed funds rate above 5% and hold it there for some time,” Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said.
At its January 31 to February 1 policy meeting, the Fed opted to moderate the pace of rate hikes and lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to the 4.50%-4.75% range after a series of jumbo rate increases last year.
But since then economic data has pointed to a tight labour market and sticky inflation keeping the pressure on the central bank to remain on its tightening path.
“After the CPI [consumer price index] report this week brought back concerns on the pace at which inflation is cooling, January PPI [producer price index] also saw a hotter than expected print,” Saxo Markets strategists said.
They said both goods and services prices increased in January, raising doubts over the goods disinflation narrative and continues to support the thesis that services inflation is sticky.
The increasing expectations of the Fed hiking rates further has pushed US Treasury yields higher, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes up 3.7 basis points to 3.880%, highest since December 30.
The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 4.661%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose 0.182% to 104.30, a fresh six week high.
The euro was down 0.22% to $1.0650, its lowest since January 9, Sterling was last trading at $1.1965, down 0.23% on the day
The yen weakened 0.33% to 134.37/$ on the day, having touched a six-week low of 134.50 earlier in the session.
Elsewhere, US crude fell 0.36% to $78.21 per barrel and Brent was at $84.81, down 0.39% on the day.
Reuters
Shares in Europe fall as traders worry about rate hikes
Asian shares fall on upbeat US data as dollar keeps rising
Asia stocks steady after day of steep losses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks slip and US dollar steadies as Fed fuels rate hike worries
Asian shares track Wall Street bounce
Intel mulls investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.