Friday, February 17 2023
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
The carbon border adjustment mechanism is a “deeply unjust measure” from the perspective of SA and other countries in the global South that are likely to carry the brunt of these tariffs on the carbon emissions of products imported by the EU.
Speaking at the launch of a new working paper produced for the presidential climate commission this week, Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, senior economist at Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS), said that the imposition of the mechanism by the EU will have significant implications for SA...
Where is the outcry over ‘deeply unjust’ EU carbon border tax?
