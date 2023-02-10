Intel mulls investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was in the red on Friday morning
Companies can claim for most of the costs incurred to alleviate the ongoing power cuts; so should consumers
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in his state of the nation address on Thursday
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
US company’s chip packaging and testing factory in Ho Chi Minh City is its biggest worldwide
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Macron does not rule out fighter jets but says they will take too long to deploy
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
Hanoi — Intel Corporation is considering a significant increase in its existing $1.5bn investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The possible move, which one source said could be worth about $1bn, would signal a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors, as companies push to cut reliance on China and Taiwan because of political risks and trade tension with the US.
One of the sources said the investment was likely to be made “over the future years” and could be even bigger than $1bn, while the second person said Intel was also weighing alternative investment in Singapore and Malaysia, which may be preferred to Vietnam.
Both sources sought anonymity as the plan was not yet public.
Asked about the possible investment plan, Intel told Reuters, “Vietnam is an important part of our global manufacturing network, but we have not announced any new investments.”
A statement on the Vietnam government’s official portal was amended on Wednesday to remove a reference to an effort by the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City to attract $3.3bn in additional investment from Intel.
Intel’s chip packaging and testing factory in Ho Chi Minh City is its biggest worldwide. It is estimated to have invested about $1.5bn in it so far.
The US chip giant already has extra land where its plant is based and an expansion in Vietnam would help it better manage supply disruptions stemming from relying heavily on a single country or a plant, one of the sources told Reuters, citing internal talks.
One of the sources said Intel was pondering the Vietnam investment while making sure a further expansion abroad would not be seen as a hostile move by Washington, which is pushing to boost production of chips at home.
Aggressive push
Vietnam is aggressively pushing to expand its chipmaking industry, courting foreign companies in all the three main segments of assembling, testing and packaging; manufacturing with fabrication plants; and designing, officials said.
A US industry executive told Reuters the country had big potential to grow quickly in the area of chip assembling and designing, whereas he saw developing chip-manufacturing plants as a remote possibility, with the exception of cheaper-to-build fabrication plants for less sophisticated, bigger chips that are still in high demand, such as those that go into cars.
The executive said Vietnam’s biggest opportunity was in the chip assembling sector to satisfy industry demand to reduce “over-concentration” of production capacity in China and Taiwan, which together account for 60% of global capacity in that segment.
Designing chips requires less capital and more highly skilled workers, and Vietnam was making inroads there too, the executive said, with US giant Synopsys having operations there and with local firms expanding fast, including FPT and state-owned Viettel.
Chips and electronics giant Samsung opened a research facility in Hanoi late last year and has a semiconductors packaging plant in the country.
After a global shortage of semiconductors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Intel announced a plan in late 2021 to invest more than $7bn to build a new chip packaging and testing factory in Malaysia.
That facility is expected to begin production in 2024. Intel also has testing and packaging facilities in China and the US.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Intel mulls investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant
US company’s chip packaging and testing factory in Ho Chi Minh City is its biggest worldwide
Hanoi — Intel Corporation is considering a significant increase in its existing $1.5bn investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The possible move, which one source said could be worth about $1bn, would signal a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors, as companies push to cut reliance on China and Taiwan because of political risks and trade tension with the US.
One of the sources said the investment was likely to be made “over the future years” and could be even bigger than $1bn, while the second person said Intel was also weighing alternative investment in Singapore and Malaysia, which may be preferred to Vietnam.
Both sources sought anonymity as the plan was not yet public.
Asked about the possible investment plan, Intel told Reuters, “Vietnam is an important part of our global manufacturing network, but we have not announced any new investments.”
A statement on the Vietnam government’s official portal was amended on Wednesday to remove a reference to an effort by the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City to attract $3.3bn in additional investment from Intel.
Intel’s chip packaging and testing factory in Ho Chi Minh City is its biggest worldwide. It is estimated to have invested about $1.5bn in it so far.
The US chip giant already has extra land where its plant is based and an expansion in Vietnam would help it better manage supply disruptions stemming from relying heavily on a single country or a plant, one of the sources told Reuters, citing internal talks.
One of the sources said Intel was pondering the Vietnam investment while making sure a further expansion abroad would not be seen as a hostile move by Washington, which is pushing to boost production of chips at home.
Aggressive push
Vietnam is aggressively pushing to expand its chipmaking industry, courting foreign companies in all the three main segments of assembling, testing and packaging; manufacturing with fabrication plants; and designing, officials said.
A US industry executive told Reuters the country had big potential to grow quickly in the area of chip assembling and designing, whereas he saw developing chip-manufacturing plants as a remote possibility, with the exception of cheaper-to-build fabrication plants for less sophisticated, bigger chips that are still in high demand, such as those that go into cars.
The executive said Vietnam’s biggest opportunity was in the chip assembling sector to satisfy industry demand to reduce “over-concentration” of production capacity in China and Taiwan, which together account for 60% of global capacity in that segment.
Designing chips requires less capital and more highly skilled workers, and Vietnam was making inroads there too, the executive said, with US giant Synopsys having operations there and with local firms expanding fast, including FPT and state-owned Viettel.
Chips and electronics giant Samsung opened a research facility in Hanoi late last year and has a semiconductors packaging plant in the country.
After a global shortage of semiconductors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Intel announced a plan in late 2021 to invest more than $7bn to build a new chip packaging and testing factory in Malaysia.
That facility is expected to begin production in 2024. Intel also has testing and packaging facilities in China and the US.
Reuters
Car semiconductor shortage is easing, says leading supplier
Japan and Netherlands mull chip machine curbs for China firms
Vietnam’s President Phuc resigns in major purge of corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chipmaker AMD shares jump as data centre demand lifts earnings
Samsung plans to keep up chip investment
Intel’s ‘historic collapse’ erases $8bn from market value
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.