WATCH: Bitcoin shrugs off US crackdown

Business Day TV speaks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

16 February 2023 - 20:38
Cryptocurrency prices have ticked up, shrugging off the tougher regulatory stance from the US government. Business Day TV spoke to Luno’s SA country manager, Christo de Wit, for more detail.

