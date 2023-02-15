Companies / Mining

WATCH: Higher bullion prices a boost for DRDGold

Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius

15 February 2023 - 21:43
DRDGold has posted a 7% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as it benefited from strong gold prices during the period. The jump offset the impact of load-shedding on most of its operations. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Niël Pretorius.

