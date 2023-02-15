Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Tuesday, February 14 2023
Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
DRDGold has posted a 7% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as it benefited from strong gold prices during the period. The jump offset the impact of load-shedding on most of its operations. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Niël Pretorius.
WATCH: Higher bullion prices a boost for DRDGold
Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
