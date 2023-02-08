Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities

08 February 2023 - 13:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Markets
16 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold rises as US dollar weakens after Fed chair’s ...
Markets
2.
Is bitcoin out of the woods yet?
Markets
3.
JSE lifts as investors consider Jerome Powell’s ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets despite Wall ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors looks to ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE lifts as investors consider Jerome Powell’s comments

Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets despite Wall Street rally

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors looks to Powell’s address for clarity

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.