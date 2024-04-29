MARKET WRAP: Rand gains for third straight day
29 April 2024 - 20:09
The rand continued a three-day winning streak after the dollar, oil and gold prices weakened on hope a ceasefire agreement may be negotiated in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
At 6pm on Monday the local currency had gained 0.76% to R18.6261/$, 0.61% to R19.9664/€ and 0.23% to R23.3871/£. The euro gained 0.5% to $1.0719. This was the first time in more than three weeks that the rand has broken below R20/€...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.