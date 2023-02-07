Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig

07 February 2023 - 21:35
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Markets
1 day ago

Watch: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen of Sanlam Private Wealth and Old Mutual Investment’s Neelash Hansjee
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Is bitcoin out of the woods yet?
Markets
2.
Turkey’s lira slips to record low after earthquake
Markets
3.
World stocks fall on interest rate fears, strong ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors looks to ...
Markets
5.
Watch: Stock picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.