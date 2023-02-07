Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
Communities watch and do nothing to stop criminals stealing water and power infrastructure
There are tens of thousands of tailings dams worldwide that are not profiled and whose risks are unknown
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
News of lower output and sales wipes more than R13bn off its market value
Risks to the president’s position will persist until he is cleared by ongoing police investigations
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Tuesday’s multisector walkouts and street protests come a day after pension reform legislation began its passage through parliament
Former Cameroon international believes the team is a strong and well-oiled machine that has what it takes to go all the way
The futuristic two-seater is unlike anything previously seen from Nissan
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
