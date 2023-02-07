Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth

07 February 2023 - 14:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.

