JSE lifts as investors consider Jerome Powell’s comments

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
By implementing sustainable environmental, social & governance policies, the country’s miners can contribute to a brighter future for all
Creecy says that while it’s likely coal will remain a part of SA’s energy mix into the 2040s, easing reliance on nonrenewables will remain a priority
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Smaller operators say they are struggling to keep their mortuary fridges running during blackouts, increasing the risk of bodies decomposing
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Indian SUV takes on bakkie-based rivals like the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Fortuner
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
At his appearance at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Powell said that “given the strong labour market, interest rates would continue to rise”. However, he also said that future moves would be data-driven. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE lifts as investors consider Jerome Powell’s comments
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
At his appearance at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Powell said that “given the strong labour market, interest rates would continue to rise”. However, he also said that future moves would be data-driven. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.