Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets despite Wall Street rally

US Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated disinflation has begun in some sectors, but rates hikes could continue

BL Premium
08 February 2023 - 07:40 Nico Gous

The JSE will open to mixed Asian markets while Tencent edged up higher and US markets closed with green screens overnight.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.27%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China was flat and the Nikkei in Japan declined 0.39%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.