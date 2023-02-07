Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors looks to Powell’s address for clarity

Market participants view the Fed chair’s appearance at the Economic Club as a chance to offer more clarity on where rates are headed

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 19:45 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, while its global peers were mixed as the focus turned to a speech to be delivered by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

After Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs data, market participants view Powell’s appearance at the Economic Club of Washington as an opportunity for him to offer more clarity on where rates are headed, or clarify some comments made after last week’s 25 basis point interest rate hike on “disinflationary” signs in the economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.