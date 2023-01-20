Investors are mullling over the risk of interest-rate increases
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
ANC trio were ‘all talk and no action’ in solving Eskom's energy crisis, DA leader says
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Health experts say China’s official figures likely do not reflect the true toll of the virus.
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
JSE faces higher Asian markets despite losses on Wall Street
Asian markets shrug off downturn in the US as investors remain upbeat about China’s reopening
The JSE is facing higher Asian markets on Friday despite US markets ending lower overnight.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.00%, the Shanghai composite 0.54% and the Nikkei 225 0.28%...
