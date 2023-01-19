Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as new US data worries traders

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after US retail sales and producer prices dropped

19 January 2023 - 07:40 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets after losses on Wall Street overnight as new ​​economic data from the US added to worries about a global recession.

US retail sales fell more than expected in December and producer prices the most since April 2020, raising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes while others see this as an added reason for concerns about a possible recession...

