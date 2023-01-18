Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.