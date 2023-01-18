Markets

Oil rises on hopes of improved Chinese fuel demand

Brent crude futures are up 52c at $86.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gain 55c to $80.73 a barrel

18 January 2023 - 07:29 Yuka Obayashi
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s gains, driven by optimism that a relaxation of China’s strict Covid-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer.

Brent crude futures were up 52c, or 0.6%, at $86.44 a barrel at 1.51am GMT, after a 1.7% rally in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 55c, or 0.7%, to $80.73 a barrel, having risen 0.4% on Tuesday.

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of “around 5.5%” and marking its second-worst performance since 1976. But the data still beat analysts’ forecasts after China rolled back its zero-Covid policy in December.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said in a monthly report Chinese oil demand would grow 510,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year after posting in 2022 its first contraction for years due to Covid-19 containment measures.

But Opec kept its 2023 global demand growth forecast unchanged at 2.22-million bpd.

“Growing hopes that China’s fuel demand will pick up after a recent shift in its Covid-19 policy lent support to oil prices,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“Opec’s optimistic outlook on China’s demand also supported the market sentiment,” he said, predicting a bullish tone for this week.

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, China’s Vice-Premier Liu He on Tuesday welcomed foreign investment and declared his country open to the world after three years of Covid-19 isolation.

Oil was also boosted by a weaker US dollar, which steadied on Wednesday after falling against major currencies the previous day due to expectations a possible Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy shift could be a precursor to a tighter monetary policy.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated oil less expensive for other currency holders and encourages buying.

On the supply-side, oil output from top shale regions in the US is due to rise by about 77,300 bpd to a record 9.38-million bpd in February, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a productivity report on Tuesday.

Russia, meanwhile, expects Western sanctions to have a significant impact on its oil product exports and its production, likely leaving it more crude oil to sell, said a senior Russian source with knowledge of the nation’s outlook.

Reuters

Oil near year’s highs on expectations of recovery in Chinese demand

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil ...
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices mixed amid weak China growth

Brent crude futures rise 16c as WTI slides 60c
Markets
1 day ago

Mixed session for oil after release of Chinese data

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally firmer as rand ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid growing anger ...
Markets
3.
Gold inches lower as dollar firms and Fed rate ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises on hopes of improved Chinese fuel demand
Markets
5.
Asian shares mixed as markets await BOJ meeting ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold inches lower as dollar firms and Fed rate hikes slow

Markets

CLYDE RUSSEL: Rising Russian crude supplies to China forces rethink of imports

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.