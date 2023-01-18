Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid growing anger over power cuts

Opposition parties, organised labour and business owners are taking the government and Eskom to court as load-shedding continues

18 January 2023 - 08:14 Nico Gous

The JSE faces largely lower Asian markets after Wall Street ended weaker, while at home there is growing frustration over load-shedding.

Several protests have been planned to express unhappiness about the power cuts, while civil society organisations, opposition parties and labour mount legal challenges...

