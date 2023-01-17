Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
The president has told stakeholders that Eskom is ‘too big to fail’ and solutions must be found with government help
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Business Day TV speaks to Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.