Currency was under pressure from local factors, while equities contended with the prospect of higher interest rates for longer
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
Eskom CEO’s resignation follows mineral resources and energy minister Mantashe’s attacks on him
She voted with opposition for adoption of panel report that could have led to Ramaphosa impeachment
David Jones enjoyed a 55% jump in total sales for the 20 weeks ended November 13 compared to the same period a year earlier when much of Australia was under lockdow
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Analysts and activists make their predictions for 2023
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Chris Reddy from All Weather joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon market performance
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Chris Reddy of All Weather
Chris Reddy from All Weather joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon market performance
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.