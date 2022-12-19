Markets

Oil up as optimism over China cancels recession anxiety

Beijing plans steps to support the economy after relaxing Covid-19 curbs

19 December 2022 - 14:02 Alex Lawler
Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/REUTERS

London — Oil rose on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

China, the world’s top crude oil importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of Covid-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions but plans to step up support for the economy in 2023.

“There is no doubt that demand is being adversely influenced,” said Naeem Aslam, analyst at brokerage Avatrade. “However, not everything is so negative as China has vowed to fight all pessimism about its economy, and it will do what it takes to boost economic growth.”

Brent crude gained 37c, or 0.5%, to $79.41 a barrel by 1100 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30c, or 0.4%, to $74.59.

Oil surged towards its record high of $147 a barrel earlier in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. It has since unwound most of this year’s gains as supply concerns were edged out by recession fears, which remain a drag on prices.

The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank raised interest rates last week and promised more. The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, could shift its ultradovish stance when it meets on Monday and Tuesday.

“The prospect of further rate rises will hit economic growth in the new year and in doing so curb demand for oil,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Oil was supported by the US energy department saying on Friday that it will begin repurchasing crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — the first purchases since releasing a record 180-million barrels from the reserve this year. 

Reuters

Investors call on oil majors to align emissions with Paris Agreement

Stock holders have retreated from climate targets over energy security concerns, activists say
10 hours ago

Oil dips but eyes biggest weekly gain since early October

Market sentiment is being buoyed by potential supply tightness after Canada’s TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline after a leak and by the prospect ...
3 days ago

Hawkish Fed depresses the price of oil

Strong dollar and fears for US and Chinese economic growth weigh on demand
4 days ago
