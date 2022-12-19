The banks index performs particularly well, gaining the most in a day since May
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
The two entities have created joint structures in a bid to deal with the challenges facing freight rail
Black Business Council and Business Unity SA urge ANC leadership to reassure investors and implement policies
This could help new anchor shareholder GMB Liquidity Corporation fortify its already dominant position
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
Bondholders caught by surprise because the nation is trying to get an IMF loan across the line
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The rand firmed as much as 1.9% to the dollar after the ANC voted to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa on for a second term.
Ramaphosa beat rival former health minister Zweli Mkhize by more than 500 votes...
Rand leaps as Cyril Ramaphosa secures second term as ANC leader
While the JSE all share index was a little lower, banks and financials stood out with significant gains
