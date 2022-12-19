Markets

Rand leaps as Cyril Ramaphosa secures second term as ANC leader

While the JSE all share index was a little lower, banks and financials stood out with significant gains

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 12:26 Andrew Linder
UPDATED 19 December 2022 - 17:58

The rand firmed as much as 1.9% to the dollar after the ANC voted to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa on for a second term.

Ramaphosa beat rival former health minister Zweli Mkhize by more than 500 votes...

