JSE faces mixed Asian markets as SA focuses on Phala Phala vote

Investors will focus on parliament on Tuesday afternoon when it decides whether impeachment proceedings should go ahead against the president

13 December 2022 - 08:13 Nico Gous

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, while all eyes will be on parliament on Tuesday afternoon when it decides whether impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa should go ahead.

This comes just days before the ANC’s elective conference at which Ramaphosa will seek to lead the ruling party for a second term...

