Markets

Market data — December 11 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

11 December 2022 - 22:13
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad firmer, rand softens after ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as focus turns to ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces green Asian markets as Tencent surges
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand gain as Bank holds repo ...
Markets
5.
These trends will shape the economy and markets ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.