MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad firmer, rand softens after US producer inflation data

Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading

09 December 2022 - 17:47 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened along with other emerging market currencies on Friday as investors digested another hotter-than-expected inflation report from the US, while the JSE closed marginally firmer.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday showed the US producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November — above market expectations of 0.2%, putting a damper on hopes that inflation may be cooling off. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4%, topping an estimate of 0.2%...

