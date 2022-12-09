Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
The rand weakened along with other emerging market currencies on Friday as investors digested another hotter-than-expected inflation report from the US, while the JSE closed marginally firmer.
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday showed the US producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November — above market expectations of 0.2%, putting a damper on hopes that inflation may be cooling off. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4%, topping an estimate of 0.2%...
MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad firmer, rand softens after US producer inflation data
