Gold slightly up as investors watch for US inflation data

Canada-US pipeline remains shut after leak in Kansas
System’s problems are not measured by the distance between Joburg and New York but rather in the miles between Soweto and Sandton
Search & rescue may have been compromised after link fails between cockpit and controllers
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Absa, Standard Bank, Investec and Nedbank surge more than 20% this year as higher interest rates lift bank earnings
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Putin, Pandor, Pandemics, Ponzi schemes, Phala Phala, Planets of Pigs and Top Gun ... it has been unreal
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar, though prices moved in a tight range as investors maintained caution ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,785.78 an ounce by 3.02am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,796.50.
The dollar index was down 0.2%. A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.
Focus now shifts to the US consumer price index (CPI) data for November due at 1.30pm GMT.
“Market watchers will be digesting the CPI data to gauge whether a hawkish recalibration of rate expectations is warranted ahead of the Fed meeting,” IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said. “Gold bulls may also attempt to tap on the disinflation narrative for a move higher.”
The US central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of this year scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The Fed is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, though officials have said they are likely to remain restrictive for some time. A weak inflation print could see that period become shorter than expected,” ANZ said in a note.
Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
Seizures of smuggled gold in India reached a three-year high this year after the government raised the import duty on the precious metal and international flights resumed following Covid-19 curbs.
Goldman Sachs expects gold, with its real demand drivers, to outperform the volatile bitcoin in the long term, the bank wrote in a Monday research note.
Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.44, platinum was up 0.4% to $1,005.88 and palladium ticked 0.1% higher to $1,889.50.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold slightly up as investors watch for US inflation data
Traders cautious ahead of Federal Reserve policy decision
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar, though prices moved in a tight range as investors maintained caution ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,785.78 an ounce by 3.02am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,796.50.
The dollar index was down 0.2%. A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.
Focus now shifts to the US consumer price index (CPI) data for November due at 1.30pm GMT.
“Market watchers will be digesting the CPI data to gauge whether a hawkish recalibration of rate expectations is warranted ahead of the Fed meeting,” IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said. “Gold bulls may also attempt to tap on the disinflation narrative for a move higher.”
The US central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of this year scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The Fed is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, though officials have said they are likely to remain restrictive for some time. A weak inflation print could see that period become shorter than expected,” ANZ said in a note.
Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
Seizures of smuggled gold in India reached a three-year high this year after the government raised the import duty on the precious metal and international flights resumed following Covid-19 curbs.
Goldman Sachs expects gold, with its real demand drivers, to outperform the volatile bitcoin in the long term, the bank wrote in a Monday research note.
Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.44, platinum was up 0.4% to $1,005.88 and palladium ticked 0.1% higher to $1,889.50.
Reuters
Gold creeps higher as spotlight falls on Fed’s rate hike decision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil price up on US pipeline supply concerns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.