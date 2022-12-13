Fears for public safety after airspace glitch

Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
System’s problems are not measured by the distance between Joburg and New York but rather in the miles between Soweto and Sandton
Search & rescue may have been compromised after link fails between cockpit and controllers
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Absa, Standard Bank, Investec and Nedbank surge more than 20% this year as higher interest rates lift bank earnings
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Putin, Pandor, Pandemics, Ponzi schemes, Phala Phala, Planets of Pigs and Top Gun ... it has been unreal
SA’s air traffic control management services suffered a text-based communication outage last week, raising public safety worries among pilots and prompting the sole authority behind the control of the country’s airspace to launch an investigation.
During the incident there was a failure of the so-called Controller Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) — a system through which air traffic controllers can transmit messages to the cockpit as an alternative to voice communications — resulting in a huge area of airspace over the Indian Ocean extending from the continent down to the Antarctic being without a proper controller for at least 24 hours between December 6 and 7...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fears for public safety after airspace glitch
Search & rescue may have been compromised after link fails between cockpit and controllers
SA’s air traffic control management services suffered a text-based communication outage last week, raising public safety worries among pilots and prompting the sole authority behind the control of the country’s airspace to launch an investigation.
During the incident there was a failure of the so-called Controller Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) — a system through which air traffic controllers can transmit messages to the cockpit as an alternative to voice communications — resulting in a huge area of airspace over the Indian Ocean extending from the continent down to the Antarctic being without a proper controller for at least 24 hours between December 6 and 7...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.