Japan’s ispace launches world’s first commercial moon lander

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Good relations with other member nations increases likelihood of it being invited to join bloc
Minister Thulas Nxesi says the government wants to resolve outstanding disputes
The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
Massmart has to sell 10 stores to independent historically disadvantaged buyer within 12 months
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land a small Nasa rover on Atlas Crater in 2023
Apart from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, the South Americans have a number of great players, says striker Bruno Petkovic
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
Tokyo — A Japanese space start-up launched a spacecraft to the moon on Sunday after several delays, in a step towards what would be a first for the nation and for a private company.
Ispace’s Hakuto-R mission took off without incident from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after two postponements caused by inspections of its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
More than a hundred people at a viewing party in Tokyo roared in applause when the rocket fired and lifted into the dark skies.
“I’m so happy. After repeated delays, it’s good that we had a proper launch today,” said Yuriko Takeda, a worker at an electronics company who joined the gathering.
“I have this image of the American flag from the Apollo landing, so while this is just the launch, the fact that it’s a private company going there with a rover is a really meaningful step.”
The national space agencies of the US, Russia and China have achieved soft landings on Earth’s nearest neighbour in the past half-century but no companies have.
Mission success would also be a milestone in space co-operation between Japan and the US at a time when China is becoming increasingly competitive and rides on Russian rockets are no longer available in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It would also cap a space-filled few days for Japan, after billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday the eight crew members he hopes to take on a SpaceX fly-by of the moon as soon as next year.
The name Hakuto refers to the white rabbit that lives on the moon in Japanese folklore, in contrast to the Western idea of a man in the moon. The project was a finalist in the Google Lunar Xprize before being revived as a commercial venture.
Next year is the Year of the Rabbit in the Asian calendar. The craft, assembled in Germany, is expected to land on the moon in late April.
The company hopes this will be the first of many deliveries of government and commercial payloads. The ispace craft aims to put a small Nasa satellite into lunar orbit to search for water deposits before touching down in the Atlas Crater in April.
The M1 lander will deploy two robotic rovers, a two-wheeled, baseball-sized device from Japan’s Jaxa space agency and the four-wheeled Rashid explorer made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will also be carrying an experimental solid-state battery made by NGK Spark Plug.
“The Rashid rover is part of the United Arab Emirates ambitious space programme,” said Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also vice-president of the UAE and who watched the launch at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.
“Our aim is knowledge transfer and developing our capabilities and to add a scientific imprint in the history of humanity,” he tweeted.
Privately funded ispace has a contract with Nasa to ferry payloads to the moon from 2025 and is aiming to build a permanently staffed lunar colony by 2040.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan’s ispace launches world’s first commercial moon lander
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land a small Nasa rover on Atlas Crater in 2023
Tokyo — A Japanese space start-up launched a spacecraft to the moon on Sunday after several delays, in a step towards what would be a first for the nation and for a private company.
Ispace’s Hakuto-R mission took off without incident from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after two postponements caused by inspections of its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
More than a hundred people at a viewing party in Tokyo roared in applause when the rocket fired and lifted into the dark skies.
“I’m so happy. After repeated delays, it’s good that we had a proper launch today,” said Yuriko Takeda, a worker at an electronics company who joined the gathering.
“I have this image of the American flag from the Apollo landing, so while this is just the launch, the fact that it’s a private company going there with a rover is a really meaningful step.”
The national space agencies of the US, Russia and China have achieved soft landings on Earth’s nearest neighbour in the past half-century but no companies have.
Mission success would also be a milestone in space co-operation between Japan and the US at a time when China is becoming increasingly competitive and rides on Russian rockets are no longer available in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It would also cap a space-filled few days for Japan, after billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday the eight crew members he hopes to take on a SpaceX fly-by of the moon as soon as next year.
The name Hakuto refers to the white rabbit that lives on the moon in Japanese folklore, in contrast to the Western idea of a man in the moon. The project was a finalist in the Google Lunar Xprize before being revived as a commercial venture.
Next year is the Year of the Rabbit in the Asian calendar. The craft, assembled in Germany, is expected to land on the moon in late April.
The company hopes this will be the first of many deliveries of government and commercial payloads. The ispace craft aims to put a small Nasa satellite into lunar orbit to search for water deposits before touching down in the Atlas Crater in April.
The M1 lander will deploy two robotic rovers, a two-wheeled, baseball-sized device from Japan’s Jaxa space agency and the four-wheeled Rashid explorer made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will also be carrying an experimental solid-state battery made by NGK Spark Plug.
“The Rashid rover is part of the United Arab Emirates ambitious space programme,” said Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also vice-president of the UAE and who watched the launch at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.
“Our aim is knowledge transfer and developing our capabilities and to add a scientific imprint in the history of humanity,” he tweeted.
Privately funded ispace has a contract with Nasa to ferry payloads to the moon from 2025 and is aiming to build a permanently staffed lunar colony by 2040.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Japanese billionaire chooses K-pop star and DJ to join SpaceX moon trip
Australia a vital partner in monitoring China’s space capabilities, US says
Germany ready to back development of new generation of French-built space ...
Third time lucky as Nasa’s Artemis finally lifts off
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.