Markets

Oil heads for second weekly fall

‘Bullish price drivers are in short supply,’ Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM says

18 November 2022 - 12:17 Alex Lawler
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil gave up early gains on Friday and was on track for a second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further interest-rate rises by the us Federal Reserve.

China, which sources say is looking to slow crude imports from some exporters, has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, while hopes for the moderation of aggressive us rate hikes have been dented by remarks from some Fed officials this week.

“As things stand, bullish price drivers are in short supply,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said. “Yet with the EU embargo on Russian crude less than three weeks away, oil prices could still end the year with a bang.”

Brent crude had edged lower by 7c or 0.1% to $89.71 a barrel by 9.13am GMT. us West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9c, or 0.1%, to $81.73.

Both benchmarks are heading for a second weekly loss. Brent is on track for a decline of more than 6% while WTI is down 8%.

Recession concerns have dominated this week even with the EU's ban on Russian crude looming on December 5 and Opec+, tightening supply.

“On the demand side, there are concerns about an economic slowdown,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade. “The path of the least resistance seems skewed to the downside.”

The premium of nearby Brent futures over barrels loading in six months fell as low as $4.28 a barrel, the lowest since August, indicating less worry about future supply.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a smaller 50 basis points at its December 13-14 policy meeting after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes, according to a Reuters poll.

Opec+, which began a new round of supply cuts in November, holds a policy meeting on December 4.

Reuters

World stocks head for weekly loss

Stocks drifted from recent two-month highs after Fed officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while the US bond yield curve priced for a ...
Markets
54 minutes ago

Gold inches up but set for weekly decline

Spot gold rises 0.16% but is weighed down by US central bankers’ rate stance
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian markets falter on Fed rates warning

St Louis Fed president James Bullard says interest rates might need to be higher to curb inflation
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Tencent is ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as risk appetite wanes
Markets
3.
Oil rebounds but on track for weekly fall
Markets
4.
Gold inches up but set for weekly decline
Markets
5.
Market data — November 15 2022
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rebounds but on track for weekly fall

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Tencent is granted new licences

Markets

Market data — November 17 2022

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.