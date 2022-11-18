Brent crude futures rise 64c as new Covid cases in China raise demand fears
This is a national issue of substantial concern that needs more than just empty words
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV talks to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Football fans gather ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down, the world’s population hits a milestone, Ukraine forces liberate Kherson, climate protests around ...
The JSE will open to mixed Asian markets on Friday, but might be lifted by China’s gaming regulator granting new licences to Tencent — the world’s largest gaming company which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus — for the first time in a year and a half.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Nikkei in Japan were up 0.56% and 0.17%, respectively, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China retreated 0.11%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 22.03%, the Shanghai composite 14.33% and the Nikkei 4.52%...
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Tencent is granted new licences
The world’s largest gaming company received its first gaming licences in a year and a half
