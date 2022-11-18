Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Tencent is granted new licences

The world’s largest gaming company received its first gaming licences in a year and a half

18 November 2022 - 07:19 Nico Gous

The JSE will open to mixed Asian markets on Friday, but might be lifted by China’s gaming regulator granting new licences to Tencent — the world’s largest gaming company which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus — for the first time in a year and a half.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Nikkei in Japan were up 0.56% and 0.17%, respectively, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China retreated 0.11%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 22.03%, the Shanghai composite 14.33% and the Nikkei 4.52%...

