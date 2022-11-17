Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as risk appetite wanes

Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground

17 November 2022 - 19:48 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended weaker for a second straight session on Thursday, reflecting the moderation in risk appetite globally after more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

The all-share index gave up 0.56% to settle at 72,195.32 points, dragged lower mainly by miners and big industrial stocks. Still, the all-share is up 8% in the month to date...

