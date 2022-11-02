Weaker dollar a boon to gold prices

Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the North’s launches an ‘effective act of territorial encroachment’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
SPONSORED | Prestige platforms have rewarded the cellar for excellence in winemaking and against this backdrop, the Paarl winery has doubled down on sustainability measures and invested in precise ...
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday on a softer dollar, though investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an important US Federal Reserve policy statement that could provide cues on its pace of interest-rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.62 per ounce, as of 3.56am GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,653.80.
The dollar index dipped 0.2%, making the greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currency.
“If we do get any sort of story for US dollar weakness over that 50-basis-point [bps] hint from the Fed, then it shouldn’t be too hard for gold to get back up to $1,670, $1,680 even over the coming sessions,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.
The US Fed is scheduled to release its policy statement at 6pm GMT followed by chief Jerome Powell’s press conference.
While a 75 bps rate increase is largely priced in, investors will seek cues on whether there is a possibility of the Fed slowing down its tightening pace.
For the December meeting, the traders are split on the odds of a 75 bps or 50 bps rate hike.
“The bigger picture is that the Fed is still going to continue hiking rates, they could be up to 5%, but we’re still close at the end of that hiking cycle,” Simpson added.
Data on Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly rose in September, highlighting a resilient labour market and that rapid interest-rate hikes have yet to bite hard in the real economy.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 1.45 tonnes to 919.12 tonnes on Tuesday.
Spot silver rose 0.1% to $19.68 per ounce, having hit a three-week peak on Tuesday.
Platinum gained 0.9% to $951.50 and palladium climbed 1.4% to $1,905.99.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Weaker dollar a boon to gold prices
Spot gold was up 0.2%, gold futures gained 0.3% while the dollar index dipped 0.2%
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday on a softer dollar, though investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an important US Federal Reserve policy statement that could provide cues on its pace of interest-rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.62 per ounce, as of 3.56am GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,653.80.
The dollar index dipped 0.2%, making the greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currency.
“If we do get any sort of story for US dollar weakness over that 50-basis-point [bps] hint from the Fed, then it shouldn’t be too hard for gold to get back up to $1,670, $1,680 even over the coming sessions,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.
The US Fed is scheduled to release its policy statement at 6pm GMT followed by chief Jerome Powell’s press conference.
While a 75 bps rate increase is largely priced in, investors will seek cues on whether there is a possibility of the Fed slowing down its tightening pace.
For the December meeting, the traders are split on the odds of a 75 bps or 50 bps rate hike.
“The bigger picture is that the Fed is still going to continue hiking rates, they could be up to 5%, but we’re still close at the end of that hiking cycle,” Simpson added.
Data on Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly rose in September, highlighting a resilient labour market and that rapid interest-rate hikes have yet to bite hard in the real economy.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 1.45 tonnes to 919.12 tonnes on Tuesday.
Spot silver rose 0.1% to $19.68 per ounce, having hit a three-week peak on Tuesday.
Platinum gained 0.9% to $951.50 and palladium climbed 1.4% to $1,905.99.
Reuters
Gold edges up as US dollar and bond yields retreat
Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for Fed rates move
Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.