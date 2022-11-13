×

Markets

Local assets rally on cooling US inflation

SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise next month

13 November 2022 - 18:19 Lindiwe Tsobo

Local assets rallied on Friday, adding to the previous session’s strong gains as investors bet that cooling inflation in the US may see the Federal Reserve ease up a little on its aggressive rate hiking.

After trading at its weakest levels in two years just a month ago, the rand broke below R17.30/$ for the first time in two months on Friday while the local bourse rallied to its best level in almost seven months...

