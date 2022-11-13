Local assets rally on cooling US inflation

SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
Concessionary loans come with other costs, and the Treasury has not been so keen to discuss other conditions attached
Postbank spin-off will dry up revenue source, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
Local assets rallied on Friday, adding to the previous session’s strong gains as investors bet that cooling inflation in the US may see the Federal Reserve ease up a little on its aggressive rate hiking.
After trading at its weakest levels in two years just a month ago, the rand broke below R17.30/$ for the first time in two months on Friday while the local bourse rallied to its best level in almost seven months...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Local assets rally on cooling US inflation
SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise next month
Local assets rallied on Friday, adding to the previous session’s strong gains as investors bet that cooling inflation in the US may see the Federal Reserve ease up a little on its aggressive rate hiking.
After trading at its weakest levels in two years just a month ago, the rand broke below R17.30/$ for the first time in two months on Friday while the local bourse rallied to its best level in almost seven months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.