JSE weaker after Fed’s fourth consecutive 75bps hike

After another US rate increase, focus has moved from size of the next hike to where rates will peak and how long they will stay at those levels

03 November 2022 - 11:29 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s outlook.

The Federal open market committee (FOMC) raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps)  for the fourth consecutive time on Wednesday. ..

