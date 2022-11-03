×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold steady as Fed dashes hopes of policy pivot

The US Federal Reserve says its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise even further

03 November 2022 - 07:30 Eileen Soreng
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DONAT SOROKINVIA

Bengaluru — Gold prices oscillated in a narrow range on Thursday, after a volatile session, after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell tamped down on expectations of a policy pivot, saying it was “premature to discuss pausing”.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.20 per ounce by 4.15am GMT, after falling 0.8% on Wednesday.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,640.20.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, as expected, and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further, yet signalled it may be nearing an inflection point.

Powell, in a press conference, said the Fed has “ways to go with interest rates before we get to the level that’s sufficiently restrictive.”

There is a sort of consolidative stalling here in gold after a fair bit of conflicting signals from the Fed, said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak, adding Friday’s US jobs report could be a decisive moment.

“If the jobs numbers reinforce this combative rhetoric that we heard from Powell, gold can take out the range floor [at $1,615] and try to extend downward in a more meaningful way.”

Spot gold rose as much as 1.3% after the release of the policy statement at the end of the two-day meet. However, it later gave up gains on Powell’s remarks.

Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosts the dollar.

The dollar index was slightly lower in Asian hours after touching its highest level since October 24 earlier at 112.19.

Further cues on the resilient US labour market will be watched for when the nonfarm payrolls data gets released on Friday.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.34 per ounce, platinum edged higher 0.3% to $932.81 and palladium gained 0.5% to $1,864.32. 

Reuters

Weaker dollar a boon to gold prices

Spot gold was up 0.2%, gold futures gained 0.3% while the dollar index dipped 0.2%
Markets
1 day ago

Gold edges up as US dollar and bond yields retreat

Investors cautious ahead of Federal Reserve policy decision
Markets
2 days ago

Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for Fed rates move

The bullion could see renewed traction on bigger concerns on growth risks or a greater emphasis on a data-dependent stance, analyst says
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces challenge as Tencent drops, market ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed rate decision nears
Markets
3.
Gold steady as Fed dashes hopes of policy pivot
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip on Fed’s hawkish rate-hike ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares slip on Fed’s hawkish rate-hike outlook

Markets

Market data — November 2 2022

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.