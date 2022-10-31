Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for Fed rates move

Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
Bengaluru — Gold prices were headed for a seventh consecutive monthly loss on Monday, pressured by oversized US interest rates, while cautious investors eyed the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meet for guidance on its future stance.
Spot gold was flat at $1,642.55 per ounce by 5.31am, but was down 1% for the month so far.
US gold futures were flat at $1,645.00.
“Market participants will be seeking clues to reinforce recent speculation of a downshifting in Fed rate hikes after November,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong, adding gold could see renewed traction on “louder concerns on growth risks or greater emphasis on data-dependent stance”.
Upside could still seem limited, given that rates will remain at elevated levels for longer, Yeap said.
Data on Friday showed that US consumer spending rose more than expected in September, while underlying inflation pressures continued to pare expectations of a Fed slowdown.
The dollar index held firm, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was above the 4% threshold.
The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March and is widely expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 75 basis-point increase at its November 1-2 policy meeting.
While gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, US rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28% to 922.59 tonnes on Friday, its lowest level since March 2020.
Spot silver fell 0.5% to $19.14 per ounce.
Platinum dropped 0.7% to $938.47, but was headed for its biggest monthly gain since February 2021.
Palladium rose 1% to $1,919.00, but lost 11% in October, its biggest monthly drop in five.
Reuters
Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for Fed rates move
The bullion could see renewed traction on bigger concerns on growth risks or a greater emphasis on a data-dependent stance, analyst says
