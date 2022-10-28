×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar

Spot gold gains 0.1% as investors await US Federal Reserve policy decision

28 October 2022 - 07:11 Eileen Soreng
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Friday and were set for small weekly gains, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for hints of a possible easing in its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,664.24/oz, up to 3.44am GMT and was up 0.4% for the week.

US gold futures were 0.1% higher at $1,667.70.

“The softer dollar and lower yields have certainly helped gold to drag itself from its lows, but that’s no reason to be overly bullish on gold just yet,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

The dollar index was down 0.2%, and has lost more than 1% for the week on hopes of a potential Fed pivot. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held below the 4% threshold.

Data from the commerce department showed third-quarter consumer spending slowed to 1.4%.

While the Fed is likely to announce another 75 basis point (bps) rate hike at its meeting next week, traders are expecting a half-point increase in December.

The Fed’s sharp rate hikes since March have driven gold down 9% this year so far, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar.

“Gold is in for a better year in 2023 as the Fed pivot will have to arrive at some point ... And the chickens may come home to roost as economies falter in a high-interest environment, so gold could glean from safe-haven demand,” Simpson added.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 bps on Thursday but said “substantial” progress had already been made in its bid to fight soaring inflation.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $19.56/oz.

Platinum rose 0.4% to $963.21 and was up 3.5% for the week. Palladium gained 0.7% to $1,954.10 but was bound for a more than 3% weekly drop.

Reuters

Gold inches down as dollar firms, but hopes of more dovish Fed cap decline

If there is no Fed pivot on interest rates and inflation continues to rise the bullion could drop to $1,500-$1,600, analyst says
Markets
4 days ago

The horror show of SA’s junior miners

While the Australian Securities Exchange boasts junior mining endeavours galore, here on the JSE it's more a case of rotting cadavers
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Gold continues decline as dollar, bond yields rise

The greenback rose 0.1%, while the benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to their highest level since 2008, denting bullion’s appeal
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE in for tough day as Tencent falls
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as US output data surprises
Markets
3.
Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar
Markets
4.
China’s Covid-19 curbs weigh on oil prices
Markets
5.
Asian shares slide as yen loses ground
Markets

Related Articles

Gold stable on expectations of less hawkish Fed

Markets

US targets Nicaragua’s gold sector with fresh sanctions

World / Americas

Gold Fields confident shareholders will back Yamana deal

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.