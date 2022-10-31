Gold Fields defends Yamana deal as the clock ticks towards the vote

Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
The private sector is an important bulwark against state failure but this is not a sustainable solution
The power plant will be converted into a renewable generation site powered by 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind power, and 150MW of storage batteries
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
A total of 154 people died in a crush in Itaewon in Seoul
Young rider gets R7,000 penalty for excessive use of whip in Java Stakes
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
Gold Fields has mounted a robust defence against detractors of its $6.7bn (R121bn) bid for Canada’s Yamana Gold, as it waits to see whether the two companies’ shareholders will vote to approve a deal that will create the world’s fourth-largest gold producer, with strong growth prospects.
Three-quarters of Goldfields’ shareholders and two-thirds of Yamana’s will have to say yes on November 21-22 for the all-share deal to go ahead...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gold Fields defends Yamana deal as the clock ticks towards the vote
Shareholders worry ahead of November vote that the miner will overpay for Canada’s Yamana Gold
Gold Fields has mounted a robust defence against detractors of its $6.7bn (R121bn) bid for Canada’s Yamana Gold, as it waits to see whether the two companies’ shareholders will vote to approve a deal that will create the world’s fourth-largest gold producer, with strong growth prospects.
Three-quarters of Goldfields’ shareholders and two-thirds of Yamana’s will have to say yes on November 21-22 for the all-share deal to go ahead...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.