Gold Fields defends Yamana deal as the clock ticks towards the vote

Shareholders worry ahead of November vote that the miner will overpay for Canada’s Yamana Gold

31 October 2022 - 05:08 Hilary Joffe

Gold Fields has mounted a robust defence against detractors of its $6.7bn (R121bn) bid for Canada’s Yamana Gold, as it waits to see whether the two companies’ shareholders will vote to approve a deal that will create the world’s fourth-largest gold producer, with strong growth prospects.

Three-quarters of Goldfields’ shareholders and two-thirds of Yamana’s will have to say yes on November 21-22 for the all-share deal to go ahead...

