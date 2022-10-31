×

JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally

The 4.18% jump in the Chinese technology share, which affects Naspers and Prosus, comes after it has more than halved in 2022

31 October 2022 - 07:21 Nico Gous

The JSE seems set to be buoyed on Monday by a rally in Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, after both SA companies slumped on Friday.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.89%, the Nikkei in Japan 1.69%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China was flat. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (35.57%), the Shanghai composite almost one-fifth (19.75%) and the Nikkei 5.94%...

