Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
After a declaration, crypto assets are considered to be financial products and will be regulated
The power plant will be converted into a renewable generation site powered by 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind power, and 150MW of storage batteries
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
CS Venkatakrishnan says the global investment banking operation is critical to lender’s success
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Negotiations for a $3bn bailout from the IMF ‘are going well’
Man United manager lays on the praise for his ‘magnificent’ goalkeeper
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
The JSE seems set to be buoyed on Monday by a rally in Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, after both SA companies slumped on Friday.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.89%, the Nikkei in Japan 1.69%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China was flat. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down more than one-third (35.57%), the Shanghai composite almost one-fifth (19.75%) and the Nikkei 5.94%...
JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally
The 4.18% jump in the Chinese technology share, which affects Naspers and Prosus, comes after it has more than halved in 2022
