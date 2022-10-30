Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement has set the scene for a two-to-three- year rally in SA bonds, which could enjoy additional impetus from a potential end to the current cycle of global monetary tightening as soon as mid-2023.
That’s the view of two of SA’s most prominent asset managers — Ninety One and Momentum Metropolitan — who both say a likely recovery in the SA bond market in 2023, coupled with a possible pivot from the US Federal Reserve, could potentially set the scene for foreign investors to return to local government debt. That would snap almost five successive years of net sales of local bonds by offshore investors, which Bloomberg data shows totalled a staggering R396.83bn...
Medium-term budget makes SA bonds a solid bet in 2023
The government’s improved fiscal debt outlook and the possibility of a US Fed pivot could see SA bonds rally 100 basis points by end-2023, says Ninety One
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget policy statement has set the scene for a two-to-three- year rally in SA bonds, which could enjoy additional impetus from a potential end to the current cycle of global monetary tightening as soon as mid-2023.
That's the view of two of SA's most prominent asset managers — Ninety One and Momentum Metropolitan — who both say a likely recovery in the SA bond market in 2023, coupled with a possible pivot from the US Federal Reserve, could potentially set the scene for foreign investors to return to local government debt. That would snap almost five successive years of net sales of local bonds by offshore investors, which Bloomberg data shows totalled a staggering R396.83bn...
