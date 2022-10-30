×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Medium-term budget makes SA bonds a solid bet in 2023

The government’s improved fiscal debt outlook and the possibility of a US Fed pivot could see SA bonds rally 100 basis points by end-2023, says Ninety One

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 18:42 Garth Theunissen

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement has set the scene for a two-to-three- year rally in SA bonds, which could enjoy additional impetus from a potential end to the current cycle of global monetary tightening as soon as mid-2023.

That’s the view of two of SA’s most prominent asset managers — Ninety One and Momentum Metropolitan — who both say a likely recovery in the SA bond market in 2023, coupled with a possible pivot from the US Federal Reserve, could potentially set the scene for foreign investors to return to local government debt. That would snap almost five successive years of net sales of local bonds by offshore investors, which Bloomberg data shows totalled a staggering R396.83bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.