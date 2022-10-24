Gold inches down as dollar firms, but hopes of more dovish Fed cap decline

Despite rising from August, the country's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier
The chosen approach is not economically and politically attainable in a low-growth, high interest-rate, higher-inflation environment
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Mozambican military will remain at the mine for the foreseeable future as it resumes production
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the World Cup
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
The accelerator Awards are objective and fact-based, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Monday, having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed, though faint hopes that the US Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive policy stance later in the year cushioned further decline.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,654.68 per ounce by 5.30am. Prices marked their biggest daily gain since October 3 on Friday.
US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,658.40.
The dollar index rose 0.4%, dimming greenback-priced gold's appeal for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were off their near 15-year high touched on Friday.
“I don't think gold is out of the woods yet,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson, adding gold's move will depend on data and cues from the Fed's next meeting if it is close to pausing or will keep tightening interest rates.
While the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points at its November meeting, sentiment is building among officials to take a breather.
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Friday the central bank should avoid putting the economy into an “unforced downturn”, and it's time to start talking about slowing the pace of the hikes.
Gold prices have fallen more than 9% so far this year amid sharp US interest rate hikes, which increases the opportunity cost of holding the asset, which yields nothing.
“If there's no Fed pivot and inflation continues to rip higher, we're probably looking at the $1,500-$1,600 range as we get into next year,” Simpson said.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 928.10 tonnes on Friday.
Spot silver lost 0.8% to $19.24 per ounce and palladium inched 0.1% lower to $2,021.31.
Platinum ticked 0.1% lower to $930.75, having hit a peak since August 15 earlier in the session.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches down as dollar firms, but hopes of more dovish Fed cap decline
If there is no Fed pivot on interest rates and inflation continues to rise the bullion could drop to $1,500-$1,600, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Monday, having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed, though faint hopes that the US Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive policy stance later in the year cushioned further decline.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,654.68 per ounce by 5.30am. Prices marked their biggest daily gain since October 3 on Friday.
US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,658.40.
The dollar index rose 0.4%, dimming greenback-priced gold's appeal for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were off their near 15-year high touched on Friday.
“I don't think gold is out of the woods yet,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson, adding gold's move will depend on data and cues from the Fed's next meeting if it is close to pausing or will keep tightening interest rates.
While the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points at its November meeting, sentiment is building among officials to take a breather.
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Friday the central bank should avoid putting the economy into an “unforced downturn”, and it's time to start talking about slowing the pace of the hikes.
Gold prices have fallen more than 9% so far this year amid sharp US interest rate hikes, which increases the opportunity cost of holding the asset, which yields nothing.
“If there's no Fed pivot and inflation continues to rip higher, we're probably looking at the $1,500-$1,600 range as we get into next year,” Simpson said.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 928.10 tonnes on Friday.
Spot silver lost 0.8% to $19.24 per ounce and palladium inched 0.1% lower to $2,021.31.
Platinum ticked 0.1% lower to $930.75, having hit a peak since August 15 earlier in the session.
Reuters
JSE in for uphill battle despite US rally as Tencent plunges
Dollar holds firm despite suspected yen boost amid mixed Asian markets
Oil slides on weak Chinese demand data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold loses ground as US treasury yields rise
Gold continues decline as dollar, bond yields rise
Dollar holds firm despite suspected yen boost amid mixed Asian markets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.