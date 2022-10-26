Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Bonds issued by the government and Eskom rallied on Wednesday after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered a medium-term budget that outlined radically improved fiscal debt projections.
The yield on the R2030 bond, which pays an 8% coupon and matures on January 31 2030, fell 16 basis points from the previous day’s close to 10.74% at 4.51pm...
MARKET REACTION
Bonds welcome radically better debt projections
